Contrasting CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 3.28 $24.20 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.72 $207.83 million $1.48 14.71

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Financial Bancorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22% CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41%

Summary

CVB Financial beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.