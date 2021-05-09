Contrasting Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.53 $991.03 million $2.74 22.70 Power Integrations $420.67 million 11.89 $193.47 million $0.89 92.67

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kyocera and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Kyocera.

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kyocera pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kyocera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.50% 3.33% 2.54% Power Integrations 44.72% 8.34% 7.46%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Kyocera on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

