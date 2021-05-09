Contrasting Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Polymetal International alerts:

This table compares Polymetal International and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76%

This table compares Polymetal International and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.76 $480.00 million $1.25 18.14 Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 1.10 $174.15 million N/A N/A

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Polymetal International and Loomis AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Loomis AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.