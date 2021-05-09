Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

