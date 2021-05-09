Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 302,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

