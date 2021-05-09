Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

