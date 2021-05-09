Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,449,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 328,132 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

