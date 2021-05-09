Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32,475.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $374,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

