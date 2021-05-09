Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 630 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

