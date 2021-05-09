Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 720,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,552. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

