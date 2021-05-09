Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,627 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

