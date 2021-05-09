Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $6,214.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00249648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.95 or 0.01162184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.42 or 0.99783492 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.