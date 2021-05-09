Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 686,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $152,758,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.