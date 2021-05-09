COVIR.IO (CVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.31 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 192.5% against the dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $124.08 or 0.00215877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $81.31 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

