Critical Contrast: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) & Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -123.19% -76.10% -24.60% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -26.80% -25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 9.24 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -11.66 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $19.56 million 35.78 -$3.45 million ($0.19) -147.53

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 5 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $65.10, suggesting a potential upside of 61.78%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.97%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats PTC Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) also intends to take Nefecon through a global Phase 3 study to commercialization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

