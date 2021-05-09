Crown Price Reaches $0.18 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $13,544.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.30 or 0.02493016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00618528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,121,634 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

