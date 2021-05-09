Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.15 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and $3.31 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.20 or 0.00039952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,442 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

