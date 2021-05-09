Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.40 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Crust has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $129.40 million and $10.31 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $74.97 or 0.00129029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

