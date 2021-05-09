Crypton Price Tops $0.18 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $667,621.61 and $461.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00250791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00200734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,748,260 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.