Cryptonite (XCN) Reaches Market Cap of $410,847.53

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $410,847.53 and $472.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

