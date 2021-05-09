CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $233.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00250860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01205796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00788409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.81 or 1.00163736 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.