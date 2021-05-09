Curate Price Hits $5.00 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $5.06 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curate has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00008625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

