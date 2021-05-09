CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 16,088 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

