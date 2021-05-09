D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys Shares of 110,373 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

