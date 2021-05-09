D. Scott Neal Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

