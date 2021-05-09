Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

