Darwinia Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $54.31 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Darwinia Network

Darwinia Network (RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,047,876,169 coins and its circulating supply is 472,655,111 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

