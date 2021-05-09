Dash Price Tops $399.77 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $399.77 or 0.00695564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.47 or 0.01732006 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,122,699 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

