Datacoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,806.31 and approximately $129.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020475 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

