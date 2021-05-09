Datamine FLUX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,343.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $538,542.96 and $2,343.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.56 or 0.01188580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.34 or 0.00783649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.72 or 1.00156320 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 578,771 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.