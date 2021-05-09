Datum Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Datum has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $8.39 million and $692,145.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

