DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00690360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,027.38 or 0.99611634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00049425 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00236184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

