DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,528.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $16,528.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012150 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.