Decentr (DEC) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Decentr has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentr has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and $1.47 million worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr (DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,768,580 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.