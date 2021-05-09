Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Hits $2.35 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $234.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.