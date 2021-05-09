Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $773,229.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $773,229.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.