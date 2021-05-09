DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Reaches $11.87 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $614,149.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,607,981 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,859 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

