Deeper Network Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

