DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $663,421.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

