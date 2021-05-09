DeFiChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $2.50 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00008428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 700,573,148 coins and its circulating supply is 412,453,148 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

