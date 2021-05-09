DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167,867.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $6.45 million and $167,867.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

