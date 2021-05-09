DeGate Price Up 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $134,358.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

