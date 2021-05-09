DEJAVE (DJV) Hits Market Cap of $4.32 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,640.26 or 0.02779787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $2,057.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00250412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.62 or 0.01163638 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00762337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.40 or 0.99840220 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.