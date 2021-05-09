DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,917 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

