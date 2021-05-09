DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NTAP stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.