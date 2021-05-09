DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE MDU opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.