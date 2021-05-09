DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 283.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

