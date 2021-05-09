DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.20 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

