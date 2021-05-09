DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,583 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.51 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

