DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.32 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Insmed worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

